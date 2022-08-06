Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issues Earnings Results

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.73. The stock had a trading volume of 375,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.59. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

