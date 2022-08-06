Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Stock Up 0.3 %

MIDD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.73. 375,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,904. Middleby has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Middleby

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Middleby by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Middleby by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

