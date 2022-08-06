Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00623613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

