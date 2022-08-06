Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock worth $510,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.17 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

