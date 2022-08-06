Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $37,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 297,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $12,062,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $223,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 54.1% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.