Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Southern worth $41,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Southern stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

