Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $403.36 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $403,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 346,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,418,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,749,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average is $205.64. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.