Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $38,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

