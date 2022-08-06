Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,337 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.
Stryker Price Performance
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.
About Stryker
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
