Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,382 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $33,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after buying an additional 194,378 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

