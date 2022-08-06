Mizuho Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $167.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.16. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $150.61.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 9,682.86% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.