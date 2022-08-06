MOBOX (MBOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.38 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $62.83 million and approximately $17.38 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00623613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015653 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
