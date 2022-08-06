Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MOD opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $770.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $45,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,389.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

