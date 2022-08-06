Molecular Future One Day Trading Volume Reaches $373,688.00 (MOF)

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Molecular Future has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Molecular Future has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $373,688.00 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future Coin Profile

MOF is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Molecular Future Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

