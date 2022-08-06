Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,130,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,215,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.