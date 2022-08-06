Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.