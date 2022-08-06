Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $52,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.