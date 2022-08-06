Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

