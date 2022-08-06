MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,518 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Switch by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $33,440,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $22,370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 669,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.48.

Switch stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

