MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.