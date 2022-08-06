MONECO Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

