MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,135 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $18.31 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

