MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

