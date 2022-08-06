MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $259.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.83. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

