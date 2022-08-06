Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,354,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,526. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

