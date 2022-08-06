Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,000 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. EOG Resources comprises about 1.1% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

EOG stock traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. 5,736,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

