Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.23. 1,818,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

