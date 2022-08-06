MONK 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,133.00 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $19,133.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002540 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

