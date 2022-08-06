Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 5.2 %

MNST opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 624,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

