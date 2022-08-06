Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.07. The stock had a trading volume of 482,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,623. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

