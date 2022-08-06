Morgan Stanley Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $625.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $619.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

REGN stock opened at $613.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $598.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

