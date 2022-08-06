Morgan Stanley Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $107.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

Visteon Stock Down 2.4 %

VC opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $140.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

