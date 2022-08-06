MotaCoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,826.54 and $2,014.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 126.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00624257 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,445,383 coins and its circulating supply is 55,239,138 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
