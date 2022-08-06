Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $250.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.26. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 752.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

