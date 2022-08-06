MovieBloc Reaches Market Cap of $67.84 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $67.84 million and $5.00 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

