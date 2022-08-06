MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of MP stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $22,936,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

