MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Critical Survey

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fiserv 0 10 16 0 2.62

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $509.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $123.46, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than MSCI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 36.85% -151.89% 17.69% Fiserv 11.92% 12.40% 5.20%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MSCI and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MSCI has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSCI and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 19.55 $725.98 million $9.72 51.05 Fiserv $16.23 billion 4.18 $1.33 billion $3.08 34.44

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than MSCI. Fiserv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats Fiserv on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

