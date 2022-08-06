MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) Trading Down 19.4%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) shares dropped 19.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 801,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 676,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSPR. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc provides compliance solutions for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Medicare, Medicaid, commercial, and secondary payer reimbursement recovery services. Its data analytics platform identifies and uncovers historical waste and helps to support the long-term sustainability of Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as recovers monies owed to hospitals, health insurance companies, and medical providers.

