M&T Bank Corp Acquires 17,195 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Shares of INTU opened at $468.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.65. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

