M&T Bank Corp Acquires 501 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

