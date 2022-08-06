M&T Bank Corp Acquires 505 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 6,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML stock opened at $577.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

