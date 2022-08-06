M&T Bank Corp Buys 23,416 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

STZ stock opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

