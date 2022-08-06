M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,469 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $154.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.21.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

