M&T Bank Corp Has $15.22 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

