M&T Bank Corp Has $19.05 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chemours by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after acquiring an additional 321,627 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

