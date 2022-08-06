M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.