M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

