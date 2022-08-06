M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

