M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

