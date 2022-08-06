MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($247.42) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($262.89) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($220.62) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 1.0 %

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €186.05 ($191.80) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($227.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 42.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €180.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.